Check out how Metaview is helping Dan save 8-10 hours per week and level-up his collaboration with hiring managers.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? I think probably every TA professional can back me up on this, it just saves that admin burden, especially when I can interview up to eight candidates a day from nine o'clock in the morning through to 6 PM at night. And when you've got to do write-ups afterwards, the evaluation forms, especially when the candidate experience is super crucial, you want to make sure that you give them a fair valuation as well as delivering tangible feedback.



So Metaview for me has been a game-changer from one reducing the admin burden. And also second of all, it lets you focus on the call in hand. So rather than typing, asking the questions as well as trying to gather all the information so you're like 50% listening, you can enjoy the call and deliver a really good candidate experience. And nine times out of ten there's a lot more quantitative feedback and tangible feedback using Metaview in comparison to half-hearted feedback from typing as quickly as possible. I think that's probably been the best game-changer from using Metaview so far.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? Yeah, definitely. It appeared to me as soon as I started using it that there were a lot more benefits from a hiring point of view. Especially when you work with small startups and you're working with C-suite or incredibly busy founders they don't have the time to sit there and write evaluation forms because they're busy with fundraising and other crucial things their startup does.



So for me, firstly, it increases the speed of feedback. So you're able to get feedback a lot quicker, because as soon as you finish the conversation with a candidate, it gets emailed to you and you've got tangible feedback there. So you're not waiting four days for a hiring manager to give you feedback. You've got that instantly. You can knock off like 40 percent of the time to hire, which means that you can, in essence, beat your competitors at the speed of hiring people.



Second of all, you're increasing the depth of feedback that you get, which means that you're increasing the candidate experience because firstly, you can actually give candidates very detailed in-depth, tangible feedback.



And then the last thing is you can use this to upskill hiring managers, especially when they're getting questions that they're not used to, for example, like frequently asked questions. So you can actually put this into a document and you can actually track that data.



So there's just so much more that you can do on top of reducing the admin burden. And that came to a surprise because it's something that I hadn't initially thought about.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? If I was to give an average, say for example I had say six interviews a day during a busy period, that could easily save me say an hour two hours a day writing up notes. So I would say on average that could save me almost up to eight to ten hours on a weekly basis.That means I've got hours to spend on other things whether that's more interviews, whether that's continuous improvement projects internally.



Which can also turn into cost savings. When you think of hiring manager hours and the cost per hire this can also reduce that because then they're not spending an extra 15, 20 minutes per interview putting that write-up so you can actually save from a cost perspective as well.