Formitable

Georgie, Senior TA manager, shares how Metaview helps her take more accurate, detailed notes.

What made you decide to try Metaview? Actually I heard about it through a recruitment community that I'm in here in the Netherlands and it looked interesting. With all of the hype around AI, I always have my eye out for things that can help me do my job better, more efficiently and provide more detailed information for my hiring managers and the people that I'm working closely with. Also candidates as well. So it seemed like a really good fit for that. I did a trial and found Metaview really interesting. I started using it on a paid plan in the last few weeks. And I've just seen in general, my interview notes have been much more detailed. I was always doing my notes on pen and paper. And there's things that you just kind of miss. Maybe you're writing something down and then the candidate says something else. I find that my notes are definitely much more accurate and they're much more detailed with Metaview.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? Definitely the search function. The way that you can ask the AI a question, and maybe it's not specifically the question that you asked or specifically what you really discussed, but the AI can take that information and process it and end up with an answer to a question that may not have been completely answered.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? The new feature, TL;DR. That's really how I actually do my notes. I write a short one paragraph story rather than just a bunch of dot points. So, it's really helped me to be able to write more of a detailed story about a person rather than just dot points because people aren't just dot points. There's a lot more that goes into that.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? I would say an additional 10 minutes that I save per candidate. I also think the quality of my notes is so much better. So even if I'm not saving a huge amount of time, the quality is much better.